COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday is the last day for Ohioans to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Congressional seats, the governor’s office, state and local officials, and a number of amendments to the Ohio constitution will be decided at the voting booth. But if you’re not registered to vote, you can’t cast a ballot.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 12, so the last day to register to vote or change any information on your registration — such as a voting address if you moved since the last time you voted — is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to the Ohio secretary of state, Ohioans are eligible to register to vote if they are:

A citizen of the U.S.

At least 18 years old on or before Election Day

An Ohio resident for at least 30 days before Election Day. That includes in-state and out-of-state college students and others who may have recently relocated from another state

Not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction

Not barred or disenfranchised from voting, either by a court or after being found in violation of election laws

The state gives residents three ways to register: online, by mail, or at their county board of elections.

Online

Ohio allows many residents who are eligible to vote to register entirely online, as long as they have their state driver’s license or identification card number. If you want to register online, you will also need to fill out your name, date of birth, current address, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

To register online, click here.

By mail

For anyone wanting to register by mail, including residents who may not have a state driver’s license or identification card, the form to register is here.

Make sure to fill out all of the required fields, date the form, and sign it before you mail it back to the county board of elections where you’re registering to vote. Mailed registration forms have to be postmarked by the Oct. 11 deadline. The mailing address for each county board of elections is here.

At the board of elections

Anyone can also visit the board of elections in their county in person to fill out a voter registration form. To check out the hours for your board of elections, click here.

Local information

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on voting including polling locations, ballot measures, and races can be found:

Central Ohio

All of Ohio