COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is poised to hold two primary elections as Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered the state’s 88 boards of elections to forge ahead with a May 3 election.

In a directive Friday, LaRose mandated Ohio’s boards of elections to prepare ballots for a May 3 primary election — excluding races for the state House, Senate and Central Committee from the ballot, citing a Wednesday decision from a three-judge panel that determined the federal court will not intervene in the redistricting process or proposals to delay the election.

Ohio’s 88 counties are also required to begin mailing ballots to overseas and military citizens no later than April 5 and should work over the weekend in order to meet the deadline, LaRose said.

Maps determining the makeup of Ohio’s state legislative districts await approval from the Ohio Supreme Court, as the Ohio Redistricting Commission refused on Monday to accept any of the maps proposed by bipartisan mapmakers brought in to expedite the process.

Instead, the seven-member commission, which includes LaRose and Gov. Mike DeWine, passed a modified district plan that had previously been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court — the third of three plans proposed by the Republican majority of the commission.

LaRose’s directive comes just days after his attorney told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio that the Secretary of State preferred to delay the election to May 24 in order to include every race on the ballot — and avoid holding two elections.

Read LaRose’s directive here: