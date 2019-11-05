LaRose: No major issues at polls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Even with 30,000 Ohioans working the polls and 43 counties testing out new voting machines for 7.6 million registered voters across approximately 3,700 voting locations, Ohio’s Secretary of State reported no major issues with voting Tuesday.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose spent the day visiting polling sites around the state.

He said that in the counties with the new voting equipment, the poll workers are very well trained on it and voters seem to like the upgrade.

He also said there is a new operations center at his office to address any issues that may arise.

But so far, LaRose said, those issues have been more nuisances than major problems.

“3,700 voting locations, inevitably with a state with 7.6 million registered voters and all of that going on, there are gonna be a few issues here and there, but we’ve been able to work through them,” LaRose said Tuesday afternoon. “Certainly nothing that rises to the level of being systemic or a major issue that sort of crossed a whole county or region.”

Even though Tuesday’s election was more locally-focused than next year’s presidential election will be, LaRose stressed how important it is for people to vote on the issues that affect them most, and that’s the local issues and candidates in this election.

With off-year elections usually drawing fewer voters, LaRose said this election gives counties a good opportunity to roll out the new equipment.

“This does provide a lower impact opportunity for us to test not only new machines but also to exercise some of our rapid response capabilities at the Secretary of State’s office,” he said. “We’ve set up a new operation center there that sort of works like a war room.”