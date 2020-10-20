LaRose: Ballots already cast in 2020 double 2016’s rate

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio. A county judge ruled Tuesday, September 15, 2020 that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive restricting counties to providing just one ballot drop box in November was “arbitrary and unreasonable.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ballots already cast for the 2020 election have already doubled the rate in 2016, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

With 14 days until Election Day, 1.1 million Ohioans already casting their ballot for the 2020 general election — 119 percent of the rate seen in 2016.

Nearly triple the number of Ohioans are voting early in-person compared to the same time in 2016.

Additional analysis of the data also indicates that absentee ballots are being returned at a rate that drastically outpaces that of 2016. 675,231 absentee ballots have already been returned to county boards of elections. In 2016, that number was essentially half that with just 344,314 absentee ballots returned.

Absentee ballot requests increased by 275,135 to a total of 2,745,403 requests received by county boards of elections statewide. That means more than one out of three registered Ohioans have requested the opportunity to vote early. The total absentee ballots requested includes 24,824 requests from military and overseas voters. At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,412,718 absentee ballots had been requested.

“Inspiring. There’s no other word for it,” said LaRose. “With two weeks until election day, our record-breaking turnout is sending a message: It’s easy to vote in Ohio.”

