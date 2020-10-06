LaRose announces record absentee ballot requests as early voting begins



COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –— On the first day of early voting and with just four weeks until election day, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced a record number of absentee ballot requests.



LaRose said 2,154,235 absentee ballot applications have been received by county boards of elections statewide. This includes 21,570 requests from military and overseas voters whose absentee ballots began to be mailed September 18. All other absentee ballots will be mailed beginning October 6.



During the past week, 158,839 new absentee ballot requests were submitted by Ohio voters.



At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,091,188 absentee ballots had been requested. All data is current as of October 2.



Voters who have requested an absentee ballot but choose to vote on election day must vote by provisional ballot. However, Ohioans who have requested an absentee ballot but choose to vote early in-person will not be required to vote by provisional ballot solely based on the fact that they requested an absentee ballot.



“A record number of Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot and soon they will see that ballot arrive in their mailbox,” said LaRose. “The clock has started, so don’t wait to return it. Make sure your voice is heard.”



Ohioans can learn more about absentee voting at VoteOhio.gov.