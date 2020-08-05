Kanye West campaign files to appear on presidential ballot in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Kanye West and running mate Michelle Tidball filed paperwork Wednesday to appear on the ballot in Ohio as independent candidates for President and Vice President.

A representative for West’s campaign filed petitions, declarations of candidacy, along with a list of presidential electors for Ohio’s General Election with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

A representative for the rapper submitted 14,886 signatures and other paperwork to the Office of the Ohio Secretary of State for West and running mate Michelle Tidball.

In order to qualify to run as an independent candidate in Ohio, West will need 5,000 valid signatures from registered voters in the state. The filing in Ohio comes a day after West withdrew his petition for candidacy in New Jersey.