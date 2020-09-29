Judge: Ohio’s ballot signature-match requirement will not change

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There will be no changes to the signature-matching requirement for ballots and ballot applications in Ohio before November’s election.

A federal judge sides with Secretary of State Frank LaRose

The main fear is that with so many people voting absentee by mail in the state, votes may not be counted.

The judge states that making a change to the voting process this close to an election would undermine the public confidence in elections.

Federal judge Michael Watson writes, “Changing the rules regarding verification of signatures on ballots at this time would be particularly damaging” since many local boards of elections would have to change their process so close to the election.

The plaintiffs argue the Ohio’s signature verification process is unconstitutional and could lead to ballots not getting counted.

The court states the plaintiffs did not provide evidence that the way in which counties are matching signatures impacts the way in which ballots are ultimately accepted or rejected.

Ohioans, let’s make sure we’re clear on what to expect on election night and beyond.



Here’s what you need to know about election results in Ohio.



cc: @tripgabriel @rickhasen pic.twitter.com/6jX7fZB6df — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) September 28, 2020

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office sent this statement which reads:

“Ohioans know that election accessibility and security are not mutually exclusive. We’re pleased Judge Watson recognized that as well.”

Voting rights groups and Democrats filed a lawsuit looking to make voting easier here in the Buckeye State. They felt the signature verification during this pandemic would further disenfranchises thousands of eligible voters in Ohio.

A representative from the League of Women Voters, one of the plaintiffs in the case, was not available for an interview but did say the group was disappointed in the decision.

The judge’s full ruling is available below. App users, tap here.