JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters in Johnstown have decided to recall the city’s mayor and city council president after a special election.

The Licking County city held a special recall election Tuesday with more than 900 total votes cast over the past month.

More than 70 percent voted to recall Mayor Charles Dutcher while more than 75 percent voted to recall City Council President Marvin Block.

Johnstown received city status last year with this recall election being one of the first in the area since moving from a village to a city.