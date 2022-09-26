Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates.



CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state.

To help undecided voters make their decision, NBC4 and Cleveland sister station FOX 8 will be hosting the first and only statewide debate between Ohio’s two candidates vying for Sen. Rob Portman’s seat. The debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan will take place on NBC4 and NBC4i.com, on October 10, beginning at 7 pm.

The one-hour debate will be moderated by NBC4’s anchor Colleen Marshall and FOX 8 anchor Joe Toohey. It can be watched on all Nexstar Media television stations and digital platforms across the state. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters supported Republican Vance, who led his Democratic opponent Ryan, 44% to 40% in the race for US Senate. Around 13 percent of voters are still undecided, with some 3% planning to vote for someone else. The poll had a 3% margin of error.

“Independent voters favor JD Vance by a two-point margin, 51% of which name the economy as their most important issue,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Additionally, a stark gender divide exists on the Senate ballot, reflective of other Senate polling this cycle. Men break for Vance by 19 points, whereas women break for Ryan by eight points.”

Election Day is Nov 8, 2022. Stay with NBC4, ‘Your Local Election Headquarters,’ for more information as we count down to the days to the U.S. Senate Debate.