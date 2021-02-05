Jane Timken steps down as Ohio Republican Party chair, promises announcement on future plans

Jane Timken, right, Chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks to supporters at the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive to participate in early voting, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Norwood, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken announced Friday she will step down from that role Friday.

In a statement, Timken said:

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and work with so many dedicated, rock-ribbed conservatives to strengthen our state and stand with President Trump to make our nation great,” Timken said. “Over the last four years, we have secured Ohio’s place as a leading conservative stronghold, expanded Republican leadership at every level and helped President Trump win a commanding second victory in the state.” “President Donald J. Trump is the leader of our Party, and I am incredibly excited to continue to fight for him and the America First agenda in a new capacity going forward,” Timken continued. “I will be making an announcement about my future plans in the coming weeks, but trust me when I say I intend to build on our success and continue doing all I can to advance conservative, America First policies to strengthen Ohio.”

Timken has previously said she is looking into a possible run for the Senate seat that will be vacated by Senator Rob Portman in 2022.

“I think the average person who is not as politically involved wants to see things get done in Washington D.C. that benefit us here in Ohio and benefit people in the country,” Timken told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall. “They want action and they want our senators to communicate in a bipartisan way.”