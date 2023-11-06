COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – November 7 is Election Day in Ohio and along with several local races, two statewide issues will be voted on.

Issue 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion and other reproductive care into the state’s constitution.

Issue 2 would legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older.

Digital anchor Rachel Ramsey talked with NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall and Statehouse reporter Natalie Fahmy about the issues and what to know before heading to the polls.

