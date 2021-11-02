Full Results County by County Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Noble County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Polls in Ohio have closed Tuesday night, and Columbus voters are awaiting the results of Issue 7, a vague ballot measure much maligned by city officials that would shift nearly 10% of Columbus’ annual budget toward ill-defined clean energy initiatives.

This article will be updated as results come in. Follow below:

The only measure on capital city ballots this November, Issue 7 wants to set aside $87 million of the city’s general fund to “promote and fund” programs for “clean energy education and training,” “energy conservation and energy efficiency initiatives” and others.

But despite paragraphs of progressive language, leaders of Ohio’s increasingly green-minded capital city pushed back at the ill-defined ballot item. Mayor Andrew Ginther in a TV commercial called Issue 7 “one of the biggest scams in the city’s history,” because it would set up four funds but give the city no control over the money.

The people behind ProEnergy Ohio, which led the effort to get Issue 7 on the ballot, were largely silent in the runup to Tuesday’s election. Last week, NBC4 tried to track down the measure’s six petitioners, but their listed addresses led reporter Jamie Ostroff to a sold home and a row of bushes, for example.

“Most people that have policy initiatives they want to see worked on in the city generally engage with city council, generally engage with the mayor’s office, generally engage with people that want to see the city do better in a lot of these areas and really make our city better for everyone,” Columbus Councilman Rob Dorans told NBC4 last week. “These folks have not done that whatsoever.”

Petitioner Udell Hollins and attorney Connie Gadell-Newton were unable to give specific answers to The Spectrum’s Colleen Marshall as to where the money will go, who will administer it and how they came up with the $87 million price tag.

In case it fails Tuesday, Issue 7’s promoters have already begun the process of trying to get it on the ballot in a future election, next time asking for $107 million in city funds.