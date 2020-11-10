Interactive: Explore the Ohio counties Trump and Biden flipped

Trump takes northeast union strongholds, Biden nabs Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – To illustrate a presidential candidate’s performance, elections experts often talk about states and counties that he or she has “flipped” from the election before.

In 2020, President Donald Trump flipped two Rust Belt counties in Ohio that went with Hillary Clinton four years ago, and former Vice President Joe Biden took back an urban county that Trump had won in 2016.

The traditionally Democratic strongholds of Mahoning County (Youngstown) and Lorain County (far-west suburbs of Cleveland) swung to the Republican candidate for the first time in decades with Trump victories of around 2 percentage points each.

With Trump’s wins, Biden became the first Democrat to lose Mahoning County since George McGovern in 1972 and the first to lose Lorain County since Walter Mondale in 1984.

Click a county to “flip” it and compare its 2020 and 2016 election results

2016

Lorain County

Clinton +0.09%

Clinton: 66,949 (47.63%)

Trump: 66,818 (47.54%)

2020

Lorain County

Trump +2.59%

Trump: 76,719 (50.48%)

Biden: 72,792 (47.89%)

2016

Mahoning County

Clinton +3.27%

Clinton: 57,381 (49.87%)

Trump: 53,616 (46.59%)

2020

Mahoning County

Trump +1.93%

Trump: 58,601 (50.27%)

Biden: 56,346 (48.34%)

Biden, however, did better in Ohio’s urban and suburban areas than its rural areas, and he was able to flip a large county that went Republican four years ago. Dayton’s Montgomery County voted for Biden by more than 2 points after barely siding with Trump in 2016, which was its first GOP swing since 1988.

2016

Montgomery County

Trump +0.73%

Trump: 123,909 (47.97%)

Clinton: 122,016 (47.24%)

2020

Montgomery County

Biden +2.09%

Biden: 131,592 (50.11%)

Trump: 126,085 (48.02%)

Montgomery County also now holds Ohio’s longest bellwether streak, voting with the eventual Electoral College winner since Barack Obama’s victory in 2008.

Interactives not showing? See full data below:

Lorain County

Candidate20162020
Clinton/Biden66,949 (47.63%)72,792 (47.89%)
Trump66,818 (47.54%)76,719 (50.48%)
MarginClinton +0.09%Trump +2.59%
*2020 results unofficial until certified

Mahoning County

Candidate20162020
Clinton/Biden57,381 (49.87%)56,346 (48.34%)
Trump53,616 (46.59%)58,601 (50.27%)
MarginClinton +3.27%Trump +1.93%
*2020 results unofficial until certified

Montgomery County

Candidate20162020
Clinton/Biden122,016 (47.24%)131,592 (50.11%)
Trump123,909 (47.97126,085 (48.02%)
MarginTrump +0.73%Biden +2.09%
*2020 results unofficial until certified

