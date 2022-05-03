Full 2022 Results County by County Results Statewide Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Incumbents cruised to victories (or ran unopposed) in party primaries for central Ohio’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, some of those seeking to challenge them in November faced tougher contests.

Below is a look at the candidates representing central Ohio and how they fared Tuesday.

District 2

Current Congressman Brad Wenstrup, a Republican who has represented the district since 2013, defeated challengers James Condit Jr. and David Windisch to return to the ballot in November, according to unofficial primary election results.

On the Democratic side, retired IT worker Alan Darnowsky and EMT Samantha Meadows are looking to land on the November ballot.

District 2 includes Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Vinton, and Scioto counties, as well as the southern portion of Fayette County.

With 28.91% Democrats and 68.79% Republicans, District 2 favors Republicans by 39.88 points. The district is 92.43% white and 7.57% non-white.

District 3

Current Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and Republican Lee Stahley were both running unopposed in the primary. Both will move on to November’s general election.

District 3 includes portions of Columbus and the northeastern suburbs of Franklin County.

With 67.26% Democrats and 30.53% Republicans, District 3 favors Democrats by 36.73 points. The district is 59.86% white and 40.14% non-white.

District 4

Current Republican incumbent Jim Jordan was running unopposed in the primary. Meanwhile, Democrats Jeffrey Sites and Tamie Wilson are competing to see who will face Jordan in November.

District 4 is comprised of Auglaize, Allen, Champaign, Logan, Hardin, Marion, Union, Morrow, Richland, and Ashland counties, as well as the western half of Delaware County, the northern half of Shelby County, and the southwestern portion of Wyandot County.

With 30.97% Democrats and 66.46% Republicans, District 4 favors Republicans by 35.49 points. The district is 86.85% white and 13.15% non-white.

District 5

Current Republican incumbent Bob Latta is running unopposed in the primary, while Democrats Martin Heberling III and Craig Swartz seek to face him in November.

District 5 is comprised of portions of Crawford, Hancock, Henry, Lorain, Paulding, Putnam, Lorain, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot, and Van Wert counties in the north-central and northwestern parts of the state.

With 37.16% Democrats and 59.92% Republicans, this district favors Republicans by 22.76 points. The district is 86.04% white and 13.96% non-white.

District 12

Incumbent Troy Balderson fought off IT professional and former 7th district candidate Brandon Lape to earn the Republican nomination for District 12 congressman from Ohio, according to unofficial primary election results.

Meanwhile, Democrats Michael Fletcher and Amy Rippel-Elton are also looking to land a spot on November’s ballot.

District 12 includes Athens, Coshocton, Guernsey, Fairfield, Knox, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, along with the eastern half of Delaware County, the western half of Tuscarawas County, and all of Holmes County besides the northwestern-most portion.

With 34.93% Democrats and 62.57% Republicans, District 12 favors Republicans by 27.64 points. The district is 89.54% white and 10.46% non-white.

District 15

Current Republican Congressman Mike Carey was running unopposed in the primary.

On the Democratic side, Gary Josephson and Danny O’Connor both appeared on the ballot. However, due to redistricting, O’Connor announced he was dropping out of the race.

District 15 is comprised of Madison County, the southern half of Shelby County, central and western Miami County, central and northern Fayette County, western Franklin County, and all but the central portion of Clark County.

With 44.19% Democrats and 53.38% Republicans, District 15 favors Republicans by 9.19 points. The district is 76.24% white and 23.76% non-white.

