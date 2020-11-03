Incumbent Beatty facing Republican newcomer for Congressional District 3 seat

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A longtime Democratic District 3 representative is looking to go back to the U.S. House of Representatives, but must first win her fifth General Election.

Incumbent Joyce Beatty is facing Republican Mark Richardson on Election Day 2020.

Beatty, first elected to Congress in 2012, is a close ally to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and an officer in the Congressional Black caucus. She heads the diversity subcommittee in the House and has been a staunch critic of the Trump administration on health care and the White House’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson, a Navy veteran and banker, wants to bring more manufacturing jobs to Ohio. The political newcomer opposes Obamacare and has called Beatty a “partisian operative” and promises to bring more bipartisanship to the House.

District 3 includes portions of Franklin County.