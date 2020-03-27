How to vote in Ohio’s extended 2020 primary election

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — First things first, this article is about how to vote in the extended 2020 Ohio Primary and NOT for whom to vote.

Go to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s website

Here you will find instructions to fill out an online form. It is imperative that you click the blue button on the bottom of the form that reads “Open Printer Friendly PDF.”

Then, print the form. Once you have printed the online form, put it in an envelope and mail it to your county board of elections. Here is a link with the list of all 88 county boards of elections.

Information you will need:

Ohio Drivers License Number

Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

Copy of current ID and valid photo ID (within the last 12 months) utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that contains your name and current address.

Should you not have access to a computer or a printer, you may call your county board of elections by phone and its personnel will assist you from there.

Important information to note:

If you had not already registered to vote by February 18, 2020, you are not eligible to vote in the primary.

You must have your ballot mailed to your board of elections by April 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Military and overseas voters should click here.