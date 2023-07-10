COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans looking to vote in the Aug. 8 primary that have not registered yet have less than 24 hours to do so.

With early voting for the August election beginning on Tuesday, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, July 10. Just one issue will be on the ballot in August, asking voters whether to make it harder to amend the state constitution. November’s ballot will feature local elections — including for mayor and city council in Columbus — and likely initiatives on at least two issues, including abortion and marijuana.

Early voting for the Aug. primary will run from Tuesday to Aug. 6. For a guide on how to vote early, click here.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohioans are eligible to register to vote if they are:

A citizen of the U.S.

At least 18 years old on or before Election Day

An Ohio resident for at least 30 days before Election Day. That includes in-state and out-of-state college students and others who may have recently relocated from another state

Not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction

Not barred or disenfranchised from voting, either by a court or after being found in violation of election laws

You can register to vote online, by mail, and at the board of elections. To register online, click here.