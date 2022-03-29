COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The voter registration deadline for the May 3 primary election is less than one week away.

Ohioans have until Monday, April 4, to register, which can be done at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. Voters can also update their registration information from this same page.

In order to register online, residents must provide:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

Voters who are unsure if their registration is still valid can check their status by clicking here.

Early voting for the May 3 primary begins April 5.

The primary will decide which parties’ candidates move on to the November general election, with Ohio’s governor and U.S. senator on the ballot.

Due to the state’s redistricting process, the ballots will not have Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate candidates. Those races will be decided at a later date, either in a separate primary election or if the May 3 primary is moved to a later date.