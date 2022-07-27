COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local voters should check their mail for voting location change notifications sent by the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Several voting locations in Franklin County are temporarily changing for the Aug. 2, 2022, special primary, the elections board said in a news release.

“Due to the timing of this election, many of our standard voting locations were unavailable because of pre-planned events and other activities,” said Franklin County Board of Elections Director Antone White. “In addition to the mailed notices, voters are encouraged to verify their voting location by visiting our website or by calling our office to ensure a smooth voting experience.”

A voting location change notification sent by the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Registered voters in Franklin County can also verify their Aug. 2 voting location by using the “My Voter Information“ feature on the website at vote.franklincountyohio.gov. Alternatively, the phone number to contact the Franklin County Board of Elections office is 614-525-3100.

Signage will also be posted at all past voting locations not in use on Aug. 2, which will inform voters of their temporary polling location.

Franklin County voters can cast early in-person ballots at the Board of Elections, located at 1700 Morse Road, now through Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots can be requested now through July 30 at noon.

Polls will open on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.