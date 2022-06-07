COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that Statehouse districts are in place and a second primary election date set, voters may be wondering just who they are voting for in August.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has a webpage to answer those questions.

The site, findmydistrict.ohiosos.gov, allows users to type in their address and find their Ohio House, Ohio Senate, and U.S. House districts. Or, you can enter your information or zoom in on the map in the window below:

For the August primary, voters will decide Statehouse representatives and senators as well as party central committee members. Winners will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

Ohio’s second 2022 primary election will be held Aug. 2. The last day to register to vote for the primary is July 5, with early voting scheduled to begin July 6.