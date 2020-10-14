Historic early voter turnout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, Ohioans are showing up to vote early in record numbers but long lines have some concerned.

The number of voters who have cast their ballots so far this year is three times more compared to this point in 2016.

“This is important,” said voter Matt Garrett. “This is the election of our lifetime. I say get out and vote right now,”

The Franklin County Board of Elections has felt the rush, with lines forming out of sight. Voters that spoke with NBC4 on Wednesday while waiting in line say looks can be deceiving.

“It does seem like it’s long and you can get discouraged but whatever system they have in place it’s working,” said Cassaundra Mitchell.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio don’t want voters to be discouraged by lines but add they will be concerned if wait times go above 30 minutes.

“We would like to see folks in and out within a half hour because that’s something you can potentially do on your lunch break,” said League of Women Voters Director Jen Miller. “If they get longer than that, then yeah, I think we do have some concerns.”



Miller is urging everyone to make a voting plan as soon as possible.

“Make your plan so that if you run into long lines or if you have a challenge with the mail service, you are able to vote no matter what,” Miller said.



So far, 2,470,268 absentee ballot applications have been sent to Ohio’s county boards of elections and 193,021 voters cast their ballot in the first week of early voting.