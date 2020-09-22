Groups work to register Columbus voters before deadline

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The race to register voters for the November election is on, with less than two weeks left.

With time ticking, many groups are taking it upon themselves to ensure people living in the inner city are registered and ready to vote.

On Tuesday, the 1528 Podcast brought its inner city voter registration and Absentee Ballot Tour to Columbus. The goal is to hit four states across the Midwest in 43 days, helping register voters along the way.

“Some circles, voting isn’t necessarily as normalized as we would like it to be, so we really want to do everything we can and help people understand you need to vote and you should vote,” said Dre Walton, a member of the podcast and tour.

The group said this election seems too important to sit at home and not get out and help.

“Get registered, honestly, do the work and the homework,” said Justin Thaxton, a member of the podcast and the tour. “Whatever it is you need to get comfortable with it, your voice is way too important to leave it on the table and not in the ballot box.”

At the same time across town, Al Edmondson at A Cut Above the Rest has been working for months to register voters, using his business as a way to get people signed up.

“I’ve been in business over 30 years, so I have relationships with the mothers, the fathers, now the kids are able to vote,” said Edmondson. “I watched them grow up and those things are very important, they trust us, we’re like family.”

So far, he has registered more than 2,500 people and said he will continue to get people signed up and get volunteers to work the polls.

“I’m just getting very excited about this upcoming election, about people getting out to vote,” he said.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5 and can be done online at the Secretary of State’s website.