GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grandview Heights Fire, Police and Administration building is one of the oldest facilities in the city, and while it has a lot of history, city officials said it no longer supports their needs.

The city of Grandview Heights will ask residents to consider Issue 32 — a $25-million bond to replace the 98-year-old building — when they vote this fall.

City service workers said the current building hampers their ability to do their jobs.

“We are in the same building when we made our first run in 1924,” Fire Chief Greg Eisenacher said.

He called the current situation a “tight squeeze.” The department isn’t able to leave certain pieces of equipment pre-attached to their truck because of the clearance on the building.

“When we pull up to a very large fire, when we need 1,000 gallons a minute of water, we have to stop,” he said.

If residents approve the bond issue on the ballot, it would pave the way for a new building that would house fire, ambulance, city services and police. The cost to residents is dependent on their market property value: For example, if your home is worth $300,000, it would be $408 annually — or $136 dollars per every $100,000.

Mayor Greta Kearns said the city has saved some funds for the project, which would move the services down the hill to 1525 Goodale St.

“We intend to put in the range of $6 million to $10 million toward this in cash,” Kearns said. “We don’t have enough space, and we pull up our bootstraps and deal with it, but it’s really not up to modern standards — if you look at peer communities, it wouldn’t compare well.”

Eisenacher said he thinks about what a new building would mean for the firefighters he oversees, including the health benefits.

“Our personnel are exposed to that — just not on a daily basis but over a 25, 30-year career — we’re exposed to those bits of diesel exhaust every day, every run,” he said.

The city is set to host a community tour on Oct. 11 for residents, the day before early voting kicks off in the state. Issue 32 information is available here.