COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This year’s midterm election comes with many key issues like abortion and inflation on the minds of many voters.

Both Republican and Democratic strategists said Democrats are unlikely to take control of the Ohio Statehouse this fall, but there is a chance that the gap closes a bit.

“Democrats have an uphill battle,” Republican strategist Matt Dole said. “Democrats have won statewide one time since 1986 in a midterm election.”

Dole said Democrats may take a few seats from Republicans in the Ohio House based off redistricting, but the Ohio Senate won’t see any real change.

“The environment that we’re in, the president’s very low support and other things, I would anticipate it being a Republican year,” Dole said.

Democratic strategist Dale Butland agrees that Ohio has trended red for the past 25 to 30 years, but he said the stance some Ohio Republicans have taken on abortion rights might hurt the party.

“Poll after poll has shown that the overwhelming majority here in Ohio wanted to keep those protections for women,” Butland said.

Butland said higher than usual voter turnout for the midterm election may also be possible this year, with topics like abortion legislation in mind.

Butland said U.S. Senate Democratic Candidate for Ohio Tim Ryan has a good chance against Republican J.D. Vance.

“Democrats now are extremely motivated because they understand what’s at stake and we hope the independent voters do, too,” Butland said.

Another key issue on voters’ minds this midterm election is inflation, something Dole said many will associate with President Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

“People will vote how they feel about the president, even at a local level,” Dole said.

“Republicans will be talking about inflation, and I agree, that’s going to hurt Democrats; whether that’s Biden’s fault is another matter,” Butland said.

The state’s second primary election of 2022 is Aug. 2, where voters will decide who will represent each party for Ohio state senator, Ohio state representative, and state central committee on November’s ballot.