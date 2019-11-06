Ginther promises Columbus’ “best days are ahead of us” in victory speech

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Even though he ran unopposed on the official ballot, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said there was a lot of hard work campaigning for his second term in office.

During his victory speech Tuesday, Ginther said his bid for a second term was run by having issue-focused conversations with residents.

Ginther was unopposed on the ballot, but did face a write-in campaign from Jeff Leopard, who, according to his Facebook page, is “a hard-working person that is going through the same struggles as you.” It does not appear Leopard has any formal political experience.

In his speech, Ginther thanked all his campaign volunteers and his family for their support.

However, there was one family member Ginther missed.

“So tonight, for the first time in 20 years on an election night, I do not have one person by my side,” he said. This is my first election night without my mom. She was with me when I won and when I lost.”

There was another family member who was joining the family for the first time — his daughter.

“This is the first night Clara is old enough to stay up with me on election night,” Ginther said.

During his speech, Ginther said he would continue to fight for affordable housing, common-sense gun legislation, and job growth.

“To every single one of you, you deserve the opportunity to succeed in this city and the best part — we can,” he said. “No, we will, build that future together. Columbus, our best days are ahead of us.”