WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WCMH) — All seven candidates running to be Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee will share a debate stage Monday evening.

Hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission, the candidates will debate from 7-8:30 p.m. at Central State University, outside Dayton. Watch the debate live here on NBC4i.com.

Candidates (in alphabetical order):

State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls)

Investment banker Mike Gibbons

Former state Treasurer Josh Mandel

Businessman Neil Patel

Businessman Mark Pukita

Former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken

Venture capitalist and author JD Vance

The five top-polling candidates — Gibbons, Mandel, Vance, Timken, and Dolan — met on a debate stage last Monday night in Cleveland. Candidates discussed issues such as high gas prices, the war in Ukraine, and whether they believe the proven-false claim that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Patel and Pukita, business owners from Westerville and Dublin, respectively, are new to the debate stage on Monday. They did not poll high enough for last week’s event.

The latest independent poll of the May 3 primary, an early March survey from Fox News, has Gibbons (22%) ahead of Mandel (21%) and Vance in third (11%). Other candidates polled in the single digits. A plurality 24% of voters, however, were still undecided.