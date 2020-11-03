Franklin County voters being checked in using backup paper system

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Voters in Franklin County were being checked in Tuesday morning using backup paper poll books instead of electronically.

A precinct official told NBC4’s Catherine Ross that the electronic registration system is down, so poll-workers are checking in voters manually on paper.

#BREAKING: Franklin Co precinct official says county’s electronic registration system is down. Poll workers are checking voters in by paper @nbc4i — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) November 3, 2020

A statement from the office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the paper poll books are in place as a backup to the electronic system. The statement read:

This morning we learned that the Franklin County Board of Elections was not able to upload all early in-person voting data into their electronic check-in system. Because of this, they are shifting to paper pollbooks to check-in voters today. … It’s important to note that this does NOT impact voting machines in any way, and only modifies how voters are checked in.

Polls in Ohio are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those in line by the time polls close will be allowed to vote.