Franklin County results delayed, thousands of votes yet to be counted

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Board of Elections insider tells NBC4’s Colleen Marshall tens of thousands of envelopes containing ballots have yet to be opened.

As of 10:30 p.m., there is a backlog of around 30,000 ballots.

Because of Secretary of State Directive 2020-08, no results can be tallied until all votes are in the system. The directive set a 10 p.m. deadline for unofficial results to be released, which has already passed.

In an announcement on Twitter, the Board of Elections said:

Due to a large number of vote-by-mail ballots received today, we do not anticipate completing the vote-counting process until 11 PM or later. As directed by the Ohio Secretary of State, final unofficial results will be released once tabulation is complete. No partial election results will be available.

— Franklin Co. Boe (@FranklinCoBOE) April 29, 2020

Statewide, as of 10:41 p.m., just over 59% of precincts in the state are reporting results.

“Just like life looks different, the election reporting looks different,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “We do not have precinct results because it is an all vote by mail election, so there is one tally being done per county. That is the only practical way to do this.”

LaRose said as much as speed matters, accuracy is more important. He says every vote will be counted, even if it takes a while to do so.