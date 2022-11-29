COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A longstanding Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge who easily won election three times is facing his first real challenge for the bench.

The official results of the 2022 election — pitting Judge Michael Holbrook against Zach Gwin — are headed for a recount, according to the Franklin County Board of Elections. That recount is scheduled to start Friday, Dec. 9.

Results have Holbrook leading by .08% of the vote, 50.04% to Gwin’s 49.96%. For comparison, Holbrook won with 63.78% of the vote in 2010 and 54.54% of the vote in 2016. Results posted to the Franklin County Board of Elections show Holbrook leading Gwin by 119 votes, 180,415 to 180,134.

First elected to the bench in 2004, Holbrook turned 64 in June. State law stated that judges must be under the age of 70 — which is how old Holbrook will be at the end of his current term in 2028.

Holbrook, who ran as a Republican, is most notably the judge who presided over the murder trial of former Mount Carmel West doctor William Husel. In April, Husel was found not guilty of the 14 counts of murder against him.

Running as a Democrat, Gwin, 33, is a former assistant attorney with the Columbus City Attorney’s Office. He is a graduate of Miami University and received his law degree from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.