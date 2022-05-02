COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Polling locations across Ohio are getting ready for people to come in and vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

There are 320 polling locations in Franklin County, and poll workers and employees are at those places setting up everything Monday.

Employees are set up in the Franklin County Board of Elections “war room,” fielding calls from other polling places that may run into any problems or have questions.

Set up on election eve is something relatively new for Franklin County, having started in 2019 with some locations. The primary marks the third election where all 320 polls are getting set up the night before.

“It takes a lot to set up a location and so to have the time to do it the night before to ensure we’ve got everything in place, we’ve dotted our Is and crossed all our Ts,” said Antone White, director for the Franklin County Board of Elections. “We’re ensuring we’re ready to go come 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.”

The hotline center expects to field thousands of calls before Tuesday morning.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, 263,542 Ohioans voted early in this election, with an additional 301,837 requesting absentee ballots.

Polls for the primary open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 a.m.