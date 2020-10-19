Franklin County expands early voting hours, adds weekend voting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People in Franklin County who want to vote early in person will have more time to do so starting this week.
The Franklin County Board of Elections announced Monday morning that it is expanding early-voting hours for its location at 1700 Morse Road and that it is adding weekend voting. Through Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, early voting may be done:
- Today through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 1 to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The board advises people to dress appropriately since the line often stretches outside the offices. Those in line by the closing of the day will be allowed to vote.
More than 37,000 people have cast ballots during the first nine days of early in-person voting.
The board is also accepting mail-in ballots 24 hours a day at two drop boxes at its Morse Road location.