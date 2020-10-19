Franklin County expands early voting hours, adds weekend voting

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People in Franklin County who want to vote early in person will have more time to do so starting this week.

The Franklin County Board of Elections announced Monday morning that it is expanding early-voting hours for its location at 1700 Morse Road and that it is adding weekend voting. Through Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, early voting may be done:

Today through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The board advises people to dress appropriately since the line often stretches outside the offices. Those in line by the closing of the day will be allowed to vote.

More than 37,000 people have cast ballots during the first nine days of early in-person voting.

The board is also accepting mail-in ballots 24 hours a day at two drop boxes at its Morse Road location.