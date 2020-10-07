Franklin County Board of Elections ordered by state to issue corrected absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Secretary of State Frank LaRose is ordering that new absentee ballots be issued to voters in Franklin County who were mailed the wrong ones this week.

LaRose issued a two-part directive to the Franklin County Board of Elections on Wednesday. First, the board must develop its own message for communicating with the public how it will address the issue. Second, a corrected ballot must be issued to each voter who would need one.

The board reported Tuesday that a “significant number” of voters were sent ballots meant for someone else.

This comes as a record number of Ohio voters requested absentee ballots so that they would have the option of voting without going to a polling location. Secretary of State Frank LaRose said over 2 million Ohioans requested and were sent absentee ballots. That number dwarfs the 950,000 from the last presidential election in 2016.

Early voting can also be done in person. In Franklin County, early voting is taking place at the board of election offices at 1700 Morse Road in Columbus.