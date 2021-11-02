Full Results County by County Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Noble County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three Democrats have won the three available seats on Columbus City Council.

Current City Council President Shannon Hardin, Gladden Community House President and CEO Nick Bankston, and director of the Latina Mentoring Academy Lourdes Barroso De Padilla won the three city council seats, fighting off a challenge from self-proclaimed independent and former TV investigative reporter Tom Sussi, who was endorsed by the Franklin County Republican Party.

Hardin, Bankston, and De Padilla campaigned as a team.

According to unofficial results, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hardin led the field with 17,521 votes (29.9 percent), followed by De Padilla with 16,680 (28.4 percent) and Bankston with 16,631 (28.4 percent). Susi was fourth with 7,439 (12.7 percent).

Hardin was up for reelection, while current councilmembers Mitchell Brown and Priscilla Tyson did not seek reelection.

While considered nonpartisan, the current council tends to lean liberal.