First look at preparations for the vice presidential debate

(NBC News) — We are getting our first glimpse at the debate stage where Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Senator Kamala harris will square off Wednesday night.

The action will take place inside Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Crews are busy with final preparations for the first and only vice presidential debate.

Both candidates, who have tested negative for coronavirus, will be seated a little more than 12-feet apart on the debate stage, rather the seven feet, as was initially planned.

And plexiglass is expected to be installed as part of the debate commission’s overall approach to health and safety.

However, once on stage, neither candidate will wear a mask.

The 90-minute debate begins at 9 p.m., and will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for “USA Today.”

Both Pence and Harris will again be tested for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Watch special debate coverage on NBC4 starting at 9 p.m. tomorrow night with Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell.