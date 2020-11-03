Find your local polling location

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After what seems like years, Election Day 2020 is here.

On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters wanting to vote in person should go to their local polling place.

However, voters wanting to drop off their absentee ballots need to do so at their county board of elections.

Before the polls opened Monday morning, Franklin County reported close to 112,000 voters casting their ballots early in-person, which is almost 29,000 more than the total early in-person voters ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

When asking why it’s important to vote, Ohioans should remember this election year goes beyond picking the next president. Voters get a chance to make change right here in Ohio. On the ballot this year, voters can select local judges and vote on issues like police reform and mental illness, key issues Ohio needs to resolve.

“There have been so many things this year that really require every single voice,” said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin Sunday.

Tune in to NBC 4 this evening for all of your local election coverage.