Final days to vote are here; Ohio ballots must be postmarked Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a confusing Primary Election Day-eve battle in March, the Ohio General Assembly extended Ohioans’ time to vote when in-person voting was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final days to cast your ballot are now here:

Monday, April 27th, deadline to postmark absentee ballots.

Tuesday, April 28th, deadline to drop off in-person ballots at to your local Board of Elections until 7:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply for absentee ballots was noon on Saturday.

Only voters with disabilities and those who cannot receive mail qualify to vote in-person on Tuesday. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says absentee voters who applied before the deadline but have not yet received their ballots are also permitted to vote on Election Day with a provisional ballot.

