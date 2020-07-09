Encouraging people to vote in November

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local group of community and faith leaders want to encourage people to put away fear of the pandemic and vote this November.

The movement is called Ohio Rocks The Vote 2020, and it hopes to put absentee ballots into the hands potential voters so they can avoid large groups, like attending their local precincts this November during the pandemic.

“A lot of times people think their voice won’t be heard, or their voice won’t matter,” said Julius Lancaster. “I want to tell you and encourage you that your voice does matter.”

The group is hoping to make a difference during a time in which people are demanding an end to racism and fighting for social justice in America.

“Vote from your kitchen table and make sure we can all get our vote in,” said Frederick La Marr from Family Missionary Baptist Church. “Your vote is what’s going to make the difference. We’re trying to move from protest to progress.”

Al Edmondson has more than 2,500 information packets ready to hand to people in the community and will be putting more together. Inside the packet is an application for an absentee ballot and information about the census. He is organizing community canvassing in neighborhoods across central Ohio where volunteers will distribute the packets for 90 days starting July 18.

“We want to go through our neighborhoods right where you live to make sure you check and see if people need an absentee application or if they need to update their voter registration,” said Al Edmondson from A Cut Above the Red.

The demand to end racial injustice echoes through the streets, and these community and faith leaders say more must be done to reach their ultimate goal.

“What are we going to do to ensure that in our nation that we have equity and justice for all of our citizens?” asked Ohio Representative Hearcel Craig.

The final day to register to vote in Ohio is October 5.