COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Registered voters in Franklin County will soon find a guide to the general election in their mailboxes, including Election Day poll information after some traditional polling locations were closed during the second primary in August.

The Franklin County Board of Elections started mailing out the new voter information guides this week to every registered voter in the county, which will reach more than 660,000 households, according to a Wednesday press release. The guides provide an overview into the process for Franklin County voters — what is coming in the mail will detail who will appear on the ballot, the schedule for early voting, the process to vote via an absentee ballot, voter identification information and polling location information.

Many locations traditionally used for polling on Election Day were closed in August because of pre-planned events or other activities, according to the board of elections, which is what prompted the board to confirm polling location information with voters ahead of Election Day in November.

“This informative guide will remind voters of their correct Election Day polling location and help reduce confusion on Election Day,” Board of Elections Director Antone White said in the press release.

Registered voters in Franklin County can also confirm where they vote on Nov. 8 by searching for their address here or by calling the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but the deadline to register in Ohio is Oct. 11. To register in Ohio or for more information, head to the Ohio secretary of state’s website.