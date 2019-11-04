Election Day 2019 guide, what you need to know before heading to the polls

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– New polling machines are being used across the state of Ohio, including in Franklin County.

Its very similar to what we did in past years. The biggest difference in these new machines, is that you are not voting on the machine … you’re telling it what you’re voting on and it will print off on the paper that you then go and deposit in a ballot counter Aaron Sellers, Franklin County Board of Elections public information officer

READ MORE: First general election with new voting machines in Franklin County

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote or were purged from voting rolls earlier this year

RELATED: Ohio releases list of 183,000 cancelled voter registrations

Identification Requirements

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote on Election Day, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office is as within the last 12 months.

Click on the name of your county to go to board of elections website where more information on ballot measures and races can be found:

Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. NBC4 will be hosting a special Election Day live stream webcast hosted by Kristine Varkony.

If it is on the ballot, it’s on NBC4 and NBC4i.com.