COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Primary Election Day is coming quickly, but some people aren’t waiting until Tuesday to cast their vote.

This was the last weekend of early in-person voting for the May 3 election, and at the early vote center at the Franklin County Board of Elections, nearly 800 people showed up to cast their votes Sunday. On Saturday, that number was close to 1,000.

Some of those voters said they voted Sunday because of the convenience, saying they came out when they knew they have time and not wait until Tuesday just in case anything were to come up at the last minute.

According to the Franklin County Board of Elections, at least 17,000 people have already voted in person or returned mail-in ballots to the board.

According to Franklin County Board of Elections Public Information Officer Aaron Sellers, Sundays before an election are always a busy time for early voting.

“Last few days have been certainly much busier than the beginning of the early voting cycle here and that’s normal,” Sellers said. “People obviously know Tuesday is Election Day and a lot of people put this in their plans. They like coming up here and decide they want to come up the last weekend.”

There is one more day of early voting, with the early voting center open Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come Election Day Tuesday, polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.