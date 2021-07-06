Early voting begins in special election for Stivers’ Congressional seat

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 03: ‘I Voted’ stickers lay scattered on a table at a polling station in the King Arts Complex on November 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., early voting in the 15th Congressional District will open in the special primary election to replace former Representative Steve Stivers.

Registered voters can go to the Franklin County Board of Elections at 1700 Morse Road in Columbus during the following days and hours to vote early:

Wednesday, July 7 thru Friday, July 23, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, July 26 thru Friday, July 30, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 1, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, August 2, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m

The special primary election is needed because Stivers resigned his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year to take over as President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

There are two Democrats and 12 Republicans running in the primary.

Both registered Republicans and Democrats can vote in the primary since there are candidates from both parties seeking the seat.

The 15th Congressional District covers approximately half of Franklin County, including Upper Arlington, Hilliard, Grove City, and downtown and western parts of Columbus.

Election day for the primaries is Aug. 3, with the general election falling on Nov. 3.