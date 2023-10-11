COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You don’t have to wait until Nov. 7 to vote in the election – you can vote now.

Early voting started Wednesday at county boards of election as Ohioans prepare to decide on two statewide issues. Voters can cast ballots most days leading up to the weekend before Election Day, so long as they come with the right documentation.

Ohio requires in-person voters to have a photo identification in order to vote. That includes an Ohio driver’s license, an Ohio ID card, a U.S. passport or passport card, a U.S. military ID, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID, or an Ohio National Guard ID. Out-of-state driver’s licenses are not valid IDs.

If you don’t have a photo ID, you can still vote absentee, either by mailing a completed ballot or returning it in person to your county board of elections. You must first submit an absentee ballot request form, available on the Secretary of State’s website, by mail or in person. Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 6 or returned in person to county elections boards by the time polls close on Nov. 7.

Here’s when you can vote early:

Oct. 11-13: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 16-20: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 23-27: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 31: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 1-3: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 5: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s website has a map of county elections boards.

Amid ballot items for local liquor licenses, mayoral races and school board levies, Ohioans will also vote on a constitutional amendment and initiated statute. Issue 1 would enshrine the right to abortion and other reproductive health care in the Ohio Constitution, while Issue 2 would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21.

Resources

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot, once finalized

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote