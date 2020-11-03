Due to COVID-19, Ohioans able to vote curbside at polling locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Curbside voting on Election Day is not new in Ohio, but election officials expect it’ll be more popular this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Whetstone Recreation Center, one of Franklin County’s 324 polling locations, signs will be posted showing which parking spots will be used for curbside voting.

“We’ve always had curbside voting, I’m sure that it’ll be used quite more tomorrow than we’ve ever used in past elections,” said Aaron Sellers, Public Information Officer for the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Curbside voting is available to anyone who is physically unable to go into the polling location. It’s also available for anyone who is sick, including having COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus. Sellers said people who aren’t sick but have concerns over going inside a polling place because of the pandemic can vote curbside as well.

“If a voter deems or feels they need to do that, they certainly can,” Sellers said. “Be mindful it could take a little bit of time because there’s only so many poll workers assigned to that position and we just ask for their patience and we’ll get them processed and voted.”

A bipartisan team of elections employees will help conduct the curbside vote.

“The voter will vote the ballot in their car, place it in an envelope, they’ll seal it and give it back to the bipartisan team, who will then take it in and deposit it in one of the ballot marking devices,” Sellers said.

In July, a Ready for November directive from Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office was sent out to all county Boards of Elections.

“Boards of Elections must offer curbside voting to any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling location or concerned about entering a polling location,” LaRose’s directive states. “Boards should consider including signage outside the polling location setting forth the process for curbside voting and how to contact someone inside the polling location.”

LaRose discussed this during a polling location walkthrough Sunday.

“If you’ve been exposed or have symptoms, to make curbside voting available, which has long been part of Ohio’s law for the ADA population, we’re extending that this year,” he said as he pointed to a sign outside a polling location in Delaware County.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.