DNC holds barbershop event to engage African-American voters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were no haircuts Monday night, but they were “Chopping It Up” at a barbershop on Columbus’ east side.

The Democratic National Committee helped organize this event at the Cut Above barbershop.

About 75 African-American men attended the invitation-only event to talk about topics like voter registration, voter suppression, and whether black voters believe their vote doesn’t matter.

They also talked about whether the Democratic Party is taking the black vote for granted.

“My question is simple: What would be your agenda for black people,” said Dontavius Jarrell. “There are bits and pieces of voter suppression, whether it’s poverty, criminal justice reform, but what is a full comprehensive agenda look like that will address African-Americans?

For the next year and a half, the DNC will be sponsoring the barbershop initiatives all over the country, with the next two stops in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

