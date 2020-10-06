Did I get the correct ballot? How to check your Franklin County absentee ballot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Board of Elections said Tuesday that incorrect absentee ballots were mistakenly sent to a ‘significant number’ of voters. Here’s how you can tell if your ballot is correct.

Head to the Franklin County Board of Elections website. Search for the address where you are registered to vote.

3. .Locate your precinct number and compare to the ballot you received.

4. If your precinct on the Board of Elections website does not match your ballot, contact the Board of Elections at 614-525-3100 to find out what to do next.