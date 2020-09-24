DeWine speaks on Trump not committing to peaceful transition of power if he loses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about President Donald Trump not committing to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the presidency to Joe Biden.

“One of the things that we have done well throughout our history is the transfer of power,” DeWine said. “Those who lose will accept it because that’s what we do in America.”

DeWine gave anecdote of a time when he was in junior high school and read a book called “The Making of a President 1960,” given to him by his grandmother.

“if you read nothing more than the first two pages, Theodore White almost in poetry, not prose, talks about what makes us unique, and why we’ve been able to do this for so long and part of what makes us different historically . . . is we have a peaceful transfer of power.”