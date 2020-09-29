DeWine: ‘Ohio is certainly in play’ for Trump and Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked for his thoughts about the looming first presidential debate set for 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in Cleveland between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

DeWine was asked what he thinks the president will say at Tuesday’s debate.

“I support the president. I don’t speak for him,” DeWine said. “If you look at what the president has done, and it’s highlighted by his nomination of Judge [Amy Coney] Barrett, what candidate has ever listed who he’s going to put on the courts? He did and he consistently picked people who respect the constitution, people who don’t think they’re legislators, people who are focused on being referees.”

DeWine said he was happy with Trump’s nomination of Barrett who DeWine said has great honesty and integrity.

The governor was also asked if he believes Ohio is a swing state after Trump won the Buckeye state by more than eight points in 2016. The latest poll from Baldwin Wallace University shows Ohio is currently a toss up with Biden holding a one-point lead.

“I never bought into this argument that Ohio would become a Republican state,” DeWine said while laughing. “Ohio is a swing state. The president won by I think nine points last time. That was a big, big surprise. I think he’s going to win this time in Ohio. I think it will be close.”