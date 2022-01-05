COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be up for re-election in November and they have plenty of contenders looking to challenge them.

The picture of who will be on the ballot got a little clearer Wednesday with both Democratic candidates announcing their running mates.

Nan Whaley named Cheryl Stephens as her running mate. Like Whaley, Stephens’ career has been in local government as a councilwoman and mayor.

“I know about Ohio, I have worked in Ohio and nationally doing community and economic development and this is an opportunity to change how Ohioans live,” Stephens said.

For candidate John Cranley, he announced Wednesday afternoon veteran state Sen. Theresa Fedor will join him on the ticket. Fedor is a former teacher and veteran.

“There are so many people who are hurting at the bottom, and no one cares at that governor’s office, nobody cares and I’ve seen it day in and day out so I’m stepping up,” Fedor said.

Both Republican candidates had already named their running mates: Joe Blystone is running with Jeremiah Workman, a marine veteran, and Jim Renacci chose Joe Knopp, a Christian film producer.

The primary election is scheduled for May 3, and the general election is Nov. 8.