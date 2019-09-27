Democratic debate at Otterbein will occur on one night

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — The Democratic presidential debate taking place at Otterbein University in October will occur on just one night, the Democratic National Committee said Friday.
“To address several inquiries we have received we are writing to let you know that, pending a final decision after the certification deadline, it is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night on Tuesday, October 15th,” the DNC wrote in an email Friday morning.
The party’s fourth primary debate will air live at 8 p.m. with CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey serving as moderators, according to CNN.
Twelve candidates said they have qualified to participate in the debate:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Andrew Yang.
“This is a historic opportunity for our students to join in the democratic process,” said Otterbein President John Comerford. “This university has a proud history of growing an informed, engaged citizenry. Our students will have a front-row seat to the power of democracy.”
Previously, Otterbein University has hosted several Republican presidential candidates including Mitt Romney in 2012, John McCain in 2008 and Bob Dole in 1996, according to the university.
In March of 2018, Otterbein was the host site for former Ohio Governor John Kasich’s final State of the State Address to the Ohio Legislature, according to the university.