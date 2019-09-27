Democratic debate at Otterbein will occur on one night

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) (2nd L) speaks while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and former housing secretary Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) , and former tech executive Andrew Yang listen during the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — The Democratic presidential debate taking place at Otterbein University in October will occur on just one night, the Democratic National Committee said Friday.

“To address several inquiries we have received we are writing to let you know that, pending a final decision after the certification deadline, it is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night on Tuesday, October 15th,” the DNC wrote in an email Friday morning.

The party’s fourth primary debate will air live at 8 p.m. with CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey serving as moderators, according to CNN.

Twelve candidates said they have qualified to participate in the debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang.

“This is a historic opportunity for our students to join in the democratic process,” said Otterbein President John Comerford. “This university has a proud history of growing an informed, engaged citizenry. Our students will have a front-row seat to the power of democracy.”

Previously, Otterbein University has hosted several Republican presidential candidates including Mitt Romney in 2012, John McCain in 2008 and Bob Dole in 1996, according to the university.

In March of 2018, Otterbein was the host site for former Ohio Governor John Kasich’s final State of the State Address to the Ohio Legislature, according to the university.