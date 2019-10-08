Democratic candidate Biden plans return to Columbus

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a community event, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Burlington, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to make a return visit to Columbus two weeks after he’s in central Ohio for a debate.

Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday that he will be in Columbus on Oct. 31. No other details were released immediately.

Biden and rivals for the Democratic nomination will be at Otterbein University near Columbus for an Oct. 15 debate .

Republican Donald Trump carried Ohio decisively in 2016 and the state has been trending Republican in statewide elections.

Trump’s urging of Ukraine to investigate Biden’s family has helped trigger a House impeachment inquiry into the president’s actions. The former vice president was Democrat Barack Obama’s running mate on the ticket that carried Ohio twice.

